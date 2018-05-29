Man Utd close in on Porto's teenage defender DalotFootball
Twell & Farah win as Hawkins runs for first time since Commonwealth collapse
Mo Farah and Steph Twell win at the Vitality London 10,000 while Scot Callum Hawkins returns to competition.
South Africa's Caster Semenya sets the best time of 2018 in the 800m at the Diamond League meeting in Eugene, Oregon.
Laura Muir says she will attempt to set a new British mile record at the London Anniversary Games on Sunday, 22 July.
Northern Ireland's Commonwealth Games medallist Leon Reid hopes he can be an inspiration to young people in care after his difficult start in life.
Coverage times and channels for BBC Sport's athletics coverage on TV, Red Button and online.
Britain's Olympic and world 10,000m champion Mo Farah wins his first 10km Great Manchester Run after outsprinting Kenyan Moses Kipsiro in an exciting finish.
Meet two of the Pankhurst Centre Runners, who completed the Great Manchester Run to celebrate 100 years of women voting.
Runner Salah Ameidan takes part in the Sahara Marathon every year - it's the closest he can get to his family, who live in territory governed by Morocco.
The new IAAF ranking system will change how athletes plan their season, but could it also change the conversation from a troublesome past?
Roger Bannister was famously the first person to run a mile in under four minutes, but how is your knowledge of these other sporting firsts?
