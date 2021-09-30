Shamoon Hafez, BBC Sport

Though they ultimately collected three points, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side looked to be papering over the cracks as they once again failed to find any real cohesion in the final third of the pitch.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes, Mason Greenwood, Jadon Sancho and Paul Pogba all started in front of a raucous crowd, but there seems to be little connection between a frontline filled with attacking talent.

Former United captain Gary Neville had said after the Villa defeat that Solksjaer's side were "delivering moments, but those moments won't go for you in certain games".

On this occasion, Alex Telles' smashing volley and Ronaldo's winner brought much-needed joy, but questions remain as to whether Solskjaer lacks a general plan, relying too much on individual inspiration in an attempt to win games.

After visiting frontman Boulaye Dia almost bundled in late on, United's biggest-name individual made the difference - as Ronaldo delivered another unforgettable Champions League moment.