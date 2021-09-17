Man Utd 4-1 Newcastle: Fantasy football top performers
Cristiano Ronaldo marked his return to Manchester United with two goals in a 4-1 win over Newcastle in the fourth round of Premier League fixtures - but who were the top fantasy football performers from the match?
Unsurprisingly, the bonus points went to players in red:
Cristiano Ronaldo (3)
Paul Pogba (2)
Bruno Fernandes (1)
So which Manchester United and Newcastle players - if any - should be making it into your team for gameweek five? Don't forget this week's deadline is 18:30 BST on Friday before Newcastle face Leeds.
