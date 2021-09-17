Man Utd 4-1 Newcastle: Fantasy football top performers

Cristiano Ronaldo marked his return to Manchester United with two goals in a 4-1 win over Newcastle in the fourth round of Premier League fixtures - but who were the top fantasy football performers from the match?

Unsurprisingly, the bonus points went to players in red:

Cristiano Ronaldo (3)

Paul Pogba (2)

Bruno Fernandes (1)

So which Manchester United and Newcastle players - if any - should be making it into your team for gameweek five? Don't forget this week's deadline is 18:30 BST on Friday before Newcastle face Leeds.

