'To win the title we need players to be playing the right way for the team'

United fan and star of BBC Three comedy Ladhood Aqib Khan takes on Mark Lawrenson in this week's Premier League predictions and he is hopeful the Reds can be title contenders once again.

"I've actually enjoyed watching us since our last title in 2013, but we didn't recruit well enough to challenge for the league. We spent big money, but we wasted a lot of it," he told BBC Sport.

"Even now, I still think we are lacking a winger in the squad because, with the players we play out wide in attack, in their minds they are strikers. They are not going be disciplined and stay out wide and they are more focused on scoring goals than putting crosses into the box.

"That's why Cristiano Ronaldo coming in is a good thing, because they will have to give him the service now.

"In the past few years, we've still had some fantastic individual players - but to win the title we need them to be playing the right way for the team."

Read more of what Khan has to say - and how he thinks United will get on this weekend - in the full Lawro's predictions