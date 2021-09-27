Crystal Palace v Brighton: Confirmed team news
Odsonne Edouard - who has scored twice in 31 minutes for Crystal Palace - makes his first Premier League start tonight.
Captain Luka Milivojevic makes only his second appearance of the season.
Those two replace Christian Benteke and Cheikhou Kouyate from the XI who lost 3-0 to Liverpool last Saturday.
Crystal Palace: Guaita, Ward, Mitchell, Guehi, Andersen, Gallagher, McArthur, Milivojevic, Ayew, Zaha, Edouard. Subs: Butland, Olise, Kouyate, Hughes, Mateta, Schlupp, Clyne, Benteke, Kelly.
Brighton make 10 changes from the side who beat Swansea 2-0 in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday, with Dan Burn the only player to keep his place.
Pascal Gross is back in the starting XI after Covid.
Among the subs are Tariq Lamptey - who made his comeback from nine months out injured in that game - and Aaron Connolly - who scored both goals.
Brighton: Sanchez, Dunk, Duffy, Burn, Cucurella, Veltman, Gross, Lallana, Trossard, Welbeck, Maupay. Subs: Steele, Lamptey, Connolly, Mac Allister, Moder, Alzate, March, Roberts, Richards.