Crystal Palace v Brighton: Confirmed team news

Odsonne Edouard - who has scored twice in 31 minutes for Crystal Palace - makes his first Premier League start tonight.

Captain Luka Milivojevic makes only his second appearance of the season.

Those two replace Christian Benteke and Cheikhou Kouyate from the XI who lost 3-0 to Liverpool last Saturday.

Crystal Palace: Guaita, Ward, Mitchell, Guehi, Andersen, Gallagher, McArthur, Milivojevic, Ayew, Zaha, Edouard. Subs: Butland, Olise, Kouyate, Hughes, Mateta, Schlupp, Clyne, Benteke, Kelly.