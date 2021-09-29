Brighton v Arsenal: Head-to-head stats
After a five-game unbeaten run in the Premier League against Arsenal - three wins, two draws - Brighton lost home and away against the Gunners last term.
Arsenal are looking to win back-to-back away league games against Brighton for the first time since April 1981, following their 1-0 victory at the Amex Stadium last term.
This is just the second time Arsenal are facing Brighton in the top-flight while below them in the table, with the previous match being a 0-0 draw at Highbury in January 1982 (Arsenal 10th, Brighton ninth).