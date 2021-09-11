Chelsea 3-0 Aston Villa: Tuchel reaction

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel, speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "They were a bit more aggressive than us in the first half. We lacked a bit of rhythm and composure. We had easy ball losses, that cost us a bit of confidence in the first half.

"In the second half we forced them into early ball losses and had a high transition game at least. In the end we have a perfect result.

"We want to control more of course, but it was the moment to fight through and that is what we did.

"It’s an excellent start given the fact we had a draw in Liverpool with a man down. We play like a team, we have a certain energy, we’re able to win games. We want to give less chances away. If it happens we don’t lose our heads.

"Everyone’s aware we can do better. There are some reasons why games can look like this. If you’re still able to win 3-0, it’s a good way to progress.”

On Romelu Lukaku: "It was very important he opened up the game for us with the first and scored a fantastic second one. He loves these kind of challenges. He was the key factor today."