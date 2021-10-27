BBC Sport

How Brentford reached the Carabao Cup fourth round

With five goals, Brentford's Marcus Forss is the top scorer in this season's Carabao Cup

Brentford visit Championship side Stoke City in the Carabao Cup fourth round at the Bet365 Stadium on Wednesday (19:45 BST), but how did the Bees reach this stage of the competition?

They have beaten two League Two sides so far, first coming from behind to defeat Forest Green 3-1 in round two, thanks to goals from Yoane Wissa, Bryan Mbeumo and Marcus Forss.

Forss then hit four goals, to become the competition's top goalscorer so far, in a 7-0 home demolition of Oldham Athletic, with Wissa adding two and the Latics' Raphael Diarra scoring an own goal.

Brentford's best run in the competition came last season when, as a Championship outfit, they beat Premier League sides Southampton, West Brom, Fulham and Newcastle before losing to Tottenham in the semi-finals.