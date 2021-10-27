How Brentford reached the Carabao Cup fourth round

Brentford visit Championship side Stoke City in the Carabao Cup fourth round at the Bet365 Stadium on Wednesday (19:45 BST), but how did the Bees reach this stage of the competition?

They have beaten two League Two sides so far, first coming from behind to defeat Forest Green 3-1 in round two, thanks to goals from Yoane Wissa, Bryan Mbeumo and Marcus Forss.

Forss then hit four goals, to become the competition's top goalscorer so far, in a 7-0 home demolition of Oldham Athletic, with Wissa adding two and the Latics' Raphael Diarra scoring an own goal.

Brentford's best run in the competition came last season when, as a Championship outfit, they beat Premier League sides Southampton, West Brom, Fulham and Newcastle before losing to Tottenham in the semi-finals.