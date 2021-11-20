Aston Villa v Brighton: Confirmed team news

Steven Gerrard has named the first Aston Villa XI of his tenure and there are three changes from their last outing, a 1-0 defeat by Southampton before the international break.

In come Ezri Konsa, Jacob Ramsey and Danny Ings, with Axel Tuanzebe, Anwar El Ghazi and Leon Bailey making way for the hosts.

Aston Villa XI: Martínez, Cash, Targett, Konsa, Mings, McGinn, Buendía, Watkins, Nakamba, Ings, Ramsey.