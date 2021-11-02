Malmo v Chelsea - confirmed team news

Thomas Tuchel makes three changes to the Chelsea side that won 3-0 at Newcastle on Saturday. Reece James, who scored twice in that match, drops to the bench, with Ben Chilwell and N'Golo Kante also making way.

In come club captain Cesar Azpilicueta, Marcos Alonso and Ruben Loftus-Cheek. Strikers Romelu Lukau and Timo Werner remain out with ankle and hamstring injury respectively, while Mason Mount again misses out because of a non-Covid-19 illness.

But American attacker Christian Pulisic is on the bench and has not featured for his club since the first Premier League weekend of the season.

Chelsea: Mendy, Rudiger, Christensen, Silva, Azpilicueta, Jorginho, Alonso, Ziyech, Hudson-Odoi, Havertz.

Subs: Arrizabalaga, Bettinelli, Chilwell, Chalobah, James, Sarr, Vale, Niguez, Barkley, Pulisic.