Foxes attacking talent turns things around in Moscow

Jamie Vardy's evergreen ability to excel at the highest level was always likely to make Patson Daka's integration into this Leicester side a gradual one.

But the high hopes for the Zambian at City were evident from the moment last season's Austrian Bundesliga player of the season opted to switch to the east midlands in the summer.

It took the 23-year-old five competitive appearances to find his first goal - that bundled late fourth against Manchester United at the weekend - but having now broken that duck he looks unwilling to stop scoring.

All four of his finishes were - dare it be said - Vardy-like in their ruthless simplicity, with the third and fourth in particular showing an ability to hang on the shoulder of the last defender before pouncing on a through-ball, much like the former England forward.

Impressively, it is the second time he has netted four goals in a game in a little over a year, also doing so for Salzburg in a 10-0 Austrian Cup win over SW Bregenz in September 2020.

With Kelechi Iheanacho also excelling in Moscow, Rodgers now has a whole raft of in-form attacking talent at his disposal as they seek a level of consistency in results to match the last two seasons.

But they do still have issues to work through at the other end of the field.