Crystal Palace 1-1 Newcastle: Jones reaction

Interim Newcastle manager Graeme Jones, speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "It was a rollercoaster at times. I thought off the ball we were comfortable in the first half.

"I worked with Christian Benteke with Belgium so I know where his profile is. He obviously came up with the goods, which was a little bit disappointing. The second goal that was ruled out was a clear foul.

"From a defensive point of view we’ve tightened up. We’ve stopped the rot, which is important. It gives us a platform. I’ll look at the game, chop it up, and look at improvements for the next game.

"The boys gave everything they’ve got. We’ll take the positive point and try and improve for next week."