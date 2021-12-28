'It didn't look like us' - Klopp reaction

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp to BBC Match of the Day: "I didn’t like our performance, to be honest. We played a very strange game. We had chances – they had one shot on goal and that’s fine.

"The reason for the defeat is clear. They had to play two days ago, they had to fight through this really intense period and they did it really well. We didn’t do enough to beat Leicester so they deserved to win.

"There were too many performances below normal level. My job is to figure these kind of things out. So often these boys gave me the opportunity to say ‘wow, what a game!’. Tonight it’s ‘wow!’ but in completely the other way. It didn’t look good. It didn’t look like us, and that’s obviously the one thing we have to think about and change immediately."