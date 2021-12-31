Crystal Palace v West Ham: Team news

Crystal Palace have Wilfried Zaha available again after a one-match ban.

Conor Gallagher is a fitness doubt and manager Patrick Vieira will be assessed on Saturday over a possible return from Covid-19.

West Ham midfielder Declan Rice returns after suspension and will make his 150th Premier League appearance for the club.

The Hammers could be without Pablo Fornals, who missed the victory at Watford after a positive Covid-19 test.

