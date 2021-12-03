Man Utd v Crystal Palace: Last time out

Manchester United host Crystal Palace on Sunday, but what happened when the sides last met?

Back in March, they played out a goalless draw at Selhurst Park in a game of little quality.

The Red Devils never really looked like scoring in a drab encounter, which left then boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer saying his side needed to rediscover their "spark".

The visitors dominated possession but struggled to create many meaningful chances, with Nemanja Matic going closest in the first half when he forced Vicente Guaita into a decent save.

Palace did not manage a shot on target until early in the second half when Jordan Ayew fired straight at keeper Dean Henderson after a good one-two with Christian Benteke.

However, the hosts almost pinched it right at the end when Patrick van Aanholt was put in on goal, but he was denied by Henderson.