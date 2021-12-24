David Anderson, Bees Tactical Podcast, external

In the end, Brentford were soundly beaten by Chelsea.

Thomas Tuchel was able to strategically ramp up the ante of a close game by calling upon well in excess of several hundred million pounds worth of reserve talent.

Substitution limits were increased from three to five to help teams through what we now know as the early stages of the pandemic. The rule has been retained for Carabao Cup matches but who benefits most?

Logic would suggest richer, deeper, stronger squads.

Two sets of double substitutions, saw Christian Pulisic and Jorginho, followed by Reece James and Mason Mount enter the fray giving a further on-the-night advantage to the already significantly advantaged.

The tactical introduction of N'Golo Kante for change number five in the 76th minute was arguably the most decisive, depending on your viewpoint.

It’s not to say Brentford facing a tactician handcuffed by three subs instead of the five would have fared much better.

Thomas Frank himself made five changes without seeing anywhere near the same kind of increase or even maintained intensity as Tuchel.

For what was for long stretches a keenly contested game, the way Tuchel’s grip tightened on the end result through substitutions felt like placing a further handicap where it wasn’t needed.

It isn't difficult to see why everyone but the uber rich prefers three subs over five.