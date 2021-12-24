Team news: Norwich v Arsenal

Norwich City have fresh Covid-19 cases in the squad, with more tests to come before Boxing Day.

Ozan Kabak is fit to return but Mathias Normann has had pelvic surgery and Milot Rashica, Grant Hanley and Andrew Omobamidele remain injured.

Arsenal will be without Albert Sambi Lokonga, Pablo Mari and Calum Chambers because of Covid-19.

Manager Mikel Arteta will make a late decision regarding a potential return for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Gunners forward has been absent for four matches due to a disciplinary issue.

