Frank on player health, Carabao Cup and carrying on with football
- Published
Thomas Frank has been speaking to the media before Wednesday's Carabao Cup quarter-final against Chelsea.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
After 10 days without action, Frank says his Brentford side are now better equipped to field a team: "We are in a fine place. Having the games cancelled [against Manchester United and Southampton] has helped us massively. We closed the training ground, had no positive tests yesterday and today, and we're in a good place for this one."
On reaching the quarter-finals for the second successive season: "This is a massive opportunity for us. It's not a free hit - we want to go all the way."
Frank called for a full round of Premier League fixtures to be postponed last week, but clubs decided on Monday not to do this: "We almost had that with seven games last weekend. Across society, and also in football, we need to try to do things as normally as possible. We all want to carry with on with football - it's about being adaptable."
On the mental health of his players and the club staff amid the Covid pandemic: "The players are the most high profile but we also need to consider our staff. There isn't a team without a fantastic staff behind them, and we need to think about them more sometimes."
Finally, he discussed the vaccination status of his players: "Most of my players are double vaccinated and some of them are boostered now as well. I don't expect 100% vaccinated - football clubs reflect society and we live in a free world where people can make their own choices, which I'm happy about."