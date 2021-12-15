Newcastle boss Eddie Howe says a transfer target's vaccination status "will be considered" when lining up possible moves in the January window.

"It's something we take very seriously and we will be considering," Howe said when asked about possible new signings.

"We are always in dialogue with all our players, making sure we educate them and follow the same guidelines."

Since the Saudi Arabia-backed takeover in October, Newcastle have been linked with a host of big name players and are likely to be active in January in a bid to ease their relegation concerns.

Howe, though, says he is comfortable with the vaccine situation in his current squad and is unaware of any plans to penalise unvaccinated players.

"I'm comfortable with everything we've delivered at the club," he said. "The players have been respectful and all the staff excellent.

"I'm not aware of that story [about punishments for unvaccinated players]. My focus is on coaching and managing the team."