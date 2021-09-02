Billy Gilmour's impressive second-half performance in Scotland's defeat by Denmark shows why he should play as a holding midfielder, according to former Chelsea winger Pat Nevin.

The 20-year-old Chelsea midfielder, who is on loan at Norwich City for the season, played in a more advanced role in the first half and struggled as his side trailed the World Cup qualifier 2-0 at the break.

"Billy plays in the Jorginho position - he sits in front of the defence and he controls it," former Scotland international Nevin said on BBC Radio 5 Live.

"It is like clockwork the way he passes it and moves it about.

"In the first half, the team wasn't playing particularly well at all, and he wasn't playing in the position that suits him.

"Breaking forward from midfield is not Billy's game. Billy's game is controlling from a deeper area. Yes, he will break forward sometimes, but when he dropped back in that area we got more control of the game."

