Where will Watford finish this season?

It is that time of the year again. The time to gaze into the future of the Premier League and shatter the hopes and dreams of all 20 clubs with the annual predictions.

BBC Sport's chief football writer Phil McNulty has given his verdict on how the final table will look...

Watford - 20th

This prediction comes by special request of Watford fans who demand I predict relegation, thereby ensuring survival after manager Xisco Munoz did so well to bring them up.

Not exactly happy to oblige, but I feel the Hornets face a real fight at the bottom end of a table where anything could still happen.

A good start is essential and the richly gifted Ismaila Sarr will be key. Danny Rose and Josh King are experienced signings. Young attacker Joao Pedro might be an interesting proposition and Troy Deeney is still around to give defenders a tough time.

I may be wrong about Watford, but let's face it... I usually am.

Read Phil McNulty's full list of Premier League predictions