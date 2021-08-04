Playing your entire career at your boyhood club is a real show of loyalty.

With Harry Kane and Jack Grealish both on the brink of possible moves away from their hometown teams, BBC Sport looks at some players who turned down money-spinning deals to become legends at their clubs.

Matt Le Tissier

Le Tissier played his whole career at south coast side Southampton, where he was never in the mix for winning any trophies but became an undoubted club legend.

A scorer of spectacular goals, the Englishman netted an impressive 209 times in 540 games, becoming the first midfielder to reach 100 Premier League goals, and he was lethal from the penalty spot too, converting 47 of his 48 efforts.

Clubs such as Liverpool,Tottenham and Chelsea could not lure Le Tissier away from the Saints, though he did turn out for non-league sides Eastleigh and Guernsey.

