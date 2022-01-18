Melo 'makes sense' for Arsenal

Arthur Melo would be a good addition to Arsenal's midfield, according to the Athletic's Jay Harris.

Negotiations with Juventus over a loan deal for the midfielder have reportedly stalled because the Serie A club have not yet found a replacement for the 25-year-old Brazilian.

Speaking on the Transfer Gossip Daily on BBC Sounds, Harris said: "Arsenal are so short in midfield at the moment. It does make sense and it could work for them in the long term.

"There is an emphasis on Arsenal to recruit players who are earlier in their careers and Melo is 25.

"They are recognising that midfield is an area that they desperately need to recruit but they don’t need to panic and go for someone with proven experience. Maybe try a younger option, add creativity and who knows what will happen."

