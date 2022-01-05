We're already five days into the January transfer window, so here's a brief round-up of the best Burnley transfer gossip to drop so far:

The Clarets are planning to launch a bid for Everton's Mason Holgate in the hope that the 25-year-old can bolster their defence, which has conceded 27 goals so far this season. (Sportsmole), external

Burnley have shown interest in Huddersfield Town midfielder Lewis O'Brien but Leeds, who have said they could be prepared to pay the Terriers' £15m asking price, are among the clubs interested and may also face competition from Newcastle, Wolves and Norwich. (Burnley Express), external

Ten senior players' contracts are due to run out at the end of the season - including James Tarkwoski and Ben Mee - so could much of Burnley's January business actually be in tying down their existing players?

