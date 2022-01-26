Marva Kreel, Goal Diggers podcast, external

This is as bad as I have ever seen it. I had very low expectations for the season and yet this has gone further than I could have ever imagined.

When Rafa Benitez went, even his biggest critics were very aware that he was not our only problem and that things had to change much higher up. Selling Digne – our only experienced left-back and one of our most creative players since arriving at Everton – to appease Benitez just a mere few days before sacking him said all that needed to be said about the level of forward-thinking that was happening at the club.

But sacking Benitez would be a chance for our owner to reflect on who should be making the footballing decisions at the club; appoint a director of football and have some consistent decision-making continuing regardless of the managers that may come and go.

Instead, we seem to be going in the opposite direction.

Newcastle are spending big, Watford have a new experienced manager, Norwich are on a run of form, Burnley have many games in hand. Everton, meanwhile, are a mess. It breaks my heart to say it, but relegation is a very real threat.