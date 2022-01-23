Chelsea 2-0 Tottenham: Conte reaction

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte speaking to Match of the Day: "My feeling is always the same of the last games, the gap is very large between us and Chelsea. I said this before and when you lose three games in 10 days it means your opponent is better than you in every aspect.

"I am proud of my players because we made a good effort, sometimes that is not enough to give 100%. When you play against a team like this it is not simple.

"There are many points we have to work on, not only on the pitch, you have to improve in all aspects if you want to try and in two or three years to become competitive, but we're working very hard on the pitch and you can see our work.

"For Chelsea it was a tough game, we have to continue this way. We have to work very hard to improve the situation. It depends the final result what you want. We're in a good position in the table and hope to stay until the end."

On the January window: "I don't consider the transfer market something so important, it could be an opportunity if you see you need reinforcements, but I spoke with the club and said my vision.

"If there are opportunities you can improve the situation but you need to repeat for many years to build something important, to be more competitive and try to fight and not lose three games in 10 days."