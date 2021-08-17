Japhet Tanganga: I looked at Tottenham's starting line-up against Manchester City and thought: Spurs can't win this game. But what City had in class, Spurs matched in grit and determination. This was no better epitomised than by the performance of Tanganga.

Son Heung-min: Kane might be a world-class player, that's why he's so expensive, but so is Son. The winning goal from the South Korea international was textbook and typical of the striker.

Read what else Garth had to say about Tanganga and Son, plus find out which other players made it into his team of the week