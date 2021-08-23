Manchester City will unveil statues to club legends David Silva and Vincent Kompany in front of the east stand at Etihad Stadium before the Premier League encounter with Arsenal on Saturday.

The club are anxious to keep the designs of the statues, created by Scottish sculptor Andy Scott, under wraps, but Kompany says his encapsulates "one of the most emotional and meaningful moments" from his time at City.

City announced plans for statues to Kompany, Silva and striker Sergio Aguero last year in recognition of the trio’s contribution to the club’s elevation from a mid-ranking Premier League team to one of the most successful in the modern game.

It is understood Aguero’s is yet to be completed.

Scott says completing the designs in a pandemic posed particular challenges given the subjects are so well known.

“It's been a very hard project to do,” he said. “I couldn't go to England. I couldn't come to the stadium. I couldn't meet face to face. Everything was done remotely. And that involves a great deal of trust.

“You have to be aware these fellows are so highly regarded by so many people. You're not just doing it for them.”