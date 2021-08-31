Gary Smee, BBC Sport

Harry Kane agreeing to stay at Tottenham almost feels like a new signing and you could say the same about a resurgent Dele Alli.

However, many Spurs fans still feel the squad needs an overhaul to challenge for the Champions League again.

Desire for a back-up striker to Kane remains, but it’s such a difficult signing to get right. Who’s going to want to spend the majority of the season on the bench?

Carlos Vinicius did well last season, but with game time limited he ended up back at Benfica.

I think supporters are beginning to come around to the fact that Son Heung-min can slot in seamlessly if Kane picks up an injury.

With Serge Aurier appearing to be on his way out and Matt Doherty yet to find his feet, a right-back is probably at the top of Nuno Espirito Santo’s list, although Japhet Tanganga has been outstanding in the role this season.

Wolves wideman Adama Traore has been tipped to link up with his old boss, but with Son, Lucas Moura, Steven Bergwijn and exciting new signing Bryan Gil already filling similar positions, it’s not really an area that needs strengthening.

With Kane leading the line, plenty of pace in wide positions and Cristian Romero brought in to strengthen the defence, the squad looks as good as most in the Premier League… on paper.