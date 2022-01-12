West Ham v Norwich: What does the form show?

West Ham have won back-to-back Premier League games, having previously only managed one victory in their previous seven.

Norwich haven't won any of their past eight away league games against West Ham, since a 2-0 victory in March 1989.

Michail Antonio scored all four of West Ham's goals in a 4-0 win at Norwich the last time the sides met in July 2020.

The Canaries haven't lost their first league match of the year since a 2-1 defeat at West Ham in 2013 (W5, D3).

Norwich's tally of eight goals is the joint-lowest by any side after 19 games of a top-flight campaign, matching Leicester City in 1977-78.