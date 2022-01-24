Chelsea 2-0 Tottenham: Pick of the stats

Chelsea have won four games against Tottenham in all competitions this season, making them the first Premier League side to win four matches against an opponent in a single campaign since Manchester City against West Ham in 2013-14 and the first to win three games in the same month against an opponent since Aston Villa against Blackburn in January 2010.

Tottenham have failed to score in each of their past six meetings with Chelsea in all competitions, with their goalless run against the Blues currently standing at 547 minutes since Erik Lamela’s strike in September 2020. This is the first time in their history they’ve failed to score in six consecutive matches against an opponent.

Antonio Conte suffered his first Premier League defeat with Tottenham (P10 W6 D3 L1).

Chelsea have earned 501 points from their 272 Premier League London derby matches, making them the first side to reach 500 points in such fixtures in the history of the competition.