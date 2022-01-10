Brentford made eight changes to the team that defeated Aston Villa in the Premier League last weekend, with Ethan Pinnock, Mads Bech Sorensen and Yoane Wissa the sole survivors.

The Bees dominated possession but, after taking a two-goal lead, Port Vale threw caution to the wind and threatened to fight their way back into the game.

Brentford had their backs to the wall but, with sub Bryan Mbeumo in deadly form on the counter, they were able to break away and ultimately seal their passage into the fourth round.

Brentford manager Thomas Frank: "I thought we were brilliant in the first half, especially in terms of our attitude. We scored the second goal and I thought the game was done, but they scored a good goal and for a spell of 10 to 15 minutes, there was a really good FA Cup atmosphere.

"I love my team because it's not easy to come here and play. There are so many good things."