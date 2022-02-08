Vieira on Kouyate, FA Cup draw & Palace's recent form

Lorraine McKenna, BBC Sport

Patrick Vieira has been talking to the media before Crystal Palace's trip to Carrow Road to face Norwich on Wednesday.

Here are the key lines from the Eagles boss:

First off it was praise for Cheikhou Kouyate after Senegal won the Africa Cup of Nations on Sunday. "Really pleased and happy for him," said Vieira. "It's a lift for the whole nation."

However, it will be too early to see Kouyate in the Palace side: "I'll speak to him and find out how he is. Of course, I will give him a couple of days but he will be back to help the team."

Vieira is pleased Palace have been drawn at home for the FA Cup fifth-round tie against Stoke next month, but says there are no easy games in the competition and the Premier League fixtures in February are "massively important."

The Eagles boss looked back on the 3-0 win over Norwich in December as a time his side scored at a crucial time in a match and were clinical in front of goal: "We have created chances lately but have not scored enough. We need to be more consistent over 90 minutes."

On Dean Smith's Norwich, Vieira says Palace are playing a team with confidence but they need to impose themselves at Carrow Road tomorrow night.

Follow updates from all of Tuesday's Premier League news conferences