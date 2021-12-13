Rangnick on Brentford, next steps & Martial
Interim Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick has been speaking before his side face Brentford on Tuesday evening.
Here is what he had to say:
Brentford are "another high intensity team, maybe more physical even than Norwich were. We need to be aware and prepare for that different level of intensity."
Some players are returning from injury and may be available for Tuesday, including Luke Shaw, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Edinson Cavani.
The win over Norwich was important as the side look to continue "taking next steps". Rangnick says making those changes is easy when you are winning games. "Norwich was the third consecutive win in this season and the second clean sheet. Those are the things we can build up upon."
On Anthony Martial, whose agent claims wants to leave Old Trafford in January: "If he really has the wish to go to another club it should be the player who informs either the board or myself. I have never spoken about a player via the media and via agents."