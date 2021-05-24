“Marcelo Bielsa” was one of many heartfelt bellows from 8,000-plus supporters returning to Elland Road to witness a typically relentless Leeds see off West Brom.

Afterwards, the Argentine head coach said he "can't imagine I will receive more" from any other club. It is hoped that is enough to keep him for a fourth season.

But in typical fashion, even amid a 3-1 victory and an emotional farewell to Gaetano Berardi and Pablo Hernandez, only Leeds can create drama - England’s Kalvin Phillips' last-minute tackle resulting in a shoulder injury to threaten his Euros place.

But that is this Leeds. Every moment of every game matters regardless of the table or occasion.

That spirit of both crowd and team will have infected the watching new board member Pete Lowy, along with Jed York, head of the San Francisco 49ers, who had quarantined for five days to attend.

It feels like a new era, but then again no, as Leeds once again grace the Premier League.

Bielsa was never going to be content with survival. It was always going to be a swashbuckling show to cheer the absent fans who will hopefully be able to claim the next campaign as truly their own.