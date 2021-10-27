Watford v Southampton: Head-to-head stats
- Published
Watford have won just one of their last 13 league meetings with Southampton (six draws, six defeats), beating them 2-0 at St Mary’s in September 2017.
Southampton haven’t lost an away league match against Watford since September 2007, in the Championship (three wins and four draws since) - beating them 3-1 on their last visit to Vicarage Road in June 2020.
Watford are looking to win back-to-back Premier League matches for the first time since July 2020 (vs Norwich and Newcastle). The Hornets scored more goals in their 5-2 win against Everton last time out than they had in their previous seven league games combined (four).