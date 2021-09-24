Team news: Chelsea v Man City

N'Golo Kante is available for Chelsea despite being withdrawn at half-time against Aston Villa on Wednesday, with that substitution planned in advance in order to manage his workload.

The Blues will monitor Edouard Mendy and Christian Pulisic, who are nursing respective hip and ankle problems.

Manchester City will recall the majority of the players rested for their Carabao Cup win over Wycombe.

Nathan Ake could return after being granted compassionate leave in midweek.

Rodri, Aymeric Laporte, John Stones, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Ilkay Gundogan all missed Tuesday's game because of injury concerns, leaving their availability in doubt.

Who makes your Chelsea team this weekend?

Pick and share your Manchester City line-up here

Select your Chelsea and City combined XI