United reviewing cause of non-impact injuries

Liam Fox says says Dundee United are trying to establish why they are suffering so many non-impact injuries.

His side are bottom of the Scottish Premiership and have several players out of Saturday’s crucial visit of St Johnstone.

“It is something we are reviewing at the moment," said the Tannadice head coach. "It is something we are delving in to to make sure that it doesn’t become even more of an issue for us.

"We look at everything, not only the training – the gym work they are doing, the food they are eating, the rest, the travel, there are loads of things that you need to look at.

"It would be very naive and silly of us to say it is down to that exact one thing, but that process doesn’t just happen within an hour or a couple of days, that is going to take a bit of time."