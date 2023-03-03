West Ham manager David Moyes has defended club captain Declan rice amid criticism from ex-Manchester United midfielder Roy Keane.

Keane, who won seven Premier League titles with Manchester United, said Rice "hasn't been great this season" and "needs to do more" after West Ham lost 3-1 to Manchester United in the FA Cup on Wednesday night.

Moyes said: "Declan has played really well for us - 40 England caps at his age. No doubt he is going to be an England captain in the future. He is going to be a top player.

"Everybody is entitled to their opinion. Declan is a really good player. He’s not the finished article just now. He will improve. He is proving that to be the case at the moment."

Looking ahead to their weekend fixture against Brighton, Moyes described the Seagulls as West Ham's "bogey team" and praised the club for their time in the Premier League.

"We've all been impressed with Brighton over many years because of their model," said Moyes.

"I talk about Red Bull. Brighton have been at it 10 years. They have been willing to go out and buy young players. Not everybody does it the same way."