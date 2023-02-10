Gary O'Neil says the decision to change the club captaincy from Lloyd Kelly to summer signing Neto should not "take away what he is as a player or as a man".

Kelly was instrumental in Bournemouth's promotion to the Premier League last season, captaining the side to their second-placed finish, but he has been injured for much of their campaign so far.

"He is a fantastic human being who I know very, very well," O'Neil said. "I think the world of him and he understands how desperate I am to get him back from injury.

"At the same time, he is disappointed on a personal level, which I understand. It's not something you would want your player to be pleased with.

"I thought it better for Lloyd to concentrate on recovering without the added responsibility of worrying about the group. Knowing him, I'm sure he'll still it upon himself to be a leader in the dressing room."