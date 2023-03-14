A﻿donis Storr, The Roaring Peacock, external

The unmistakable sound of a gunshot was not unusual, but the pain in his back was. It was in Diepkloof, 1991, when Lucas Radebe felt for the source of his back pain and found blood. The bullet had gone into his back and out through his left thigh.

Radebe's legend comprises only inspirational stories. Three years after being shot he would be playing Premier League football with Leeds United. Fiercely loyal, he vowed to remain at the club for the rest of his career, even as he flourished at centre-back, and rejected an approach from Manchester United.

His leadership and performances helped push the Whites to Europe. A header at the death against Spartak Moscow took the roof off, an improvised overhead kick against Partizan Belgrade was farcically brilliant. And his heroics when asked to play as an emergency goalkeeper against Manchester United were iconic.

Lucas inspired the band name Kaiser Chiefs - and has a 35-foot mural in Chapel Allerton. The Peacocks need inspiration desperately, so it is fitting that Radebe made an appearance at Elland Road last Saturday before the Brighton game.

United fought back with two equalisers to earn a draw against the high-flying Seagulls. But with the fewest wins in the division, draws are no longer good enough for Leeds. Heavily reliant on youth players like Wilfred Gnonto and Crysencio Summerville, the club have one of the youngest sides in the league.

But now they need their senior players to make an impact.

In some of the toughest, tightest battles, strong leadership can turn a loss into a draw, or a draw to win. That's what Radebe did - and Leeds will hope his presence can inspire the heroes of this side.