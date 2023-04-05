Brendan Rodgers would be an "unbelievable" choice to replace Antonio Conte as Spurs manager, argues West Ham forward Michail Antonio.

The former Leicester boss was dismissed by the Foxes on Sunday after a poor season at King Power Stadium, but Antonio believes he would still be the perfect man to take over at Tottenham.

"I think he would be unbelievable," Antonio told the Footballer's Football Podcast. "Spurs like to play tight-knit football and they've got real ability.

"Harry Kane likes to drop in and Son Heung-min works on the edges so I think it would definitely work.

"Rodgers was two points off winning the league when he was at Liverpool and he definitely has the nous and qualities to do it.

"He also learned from one of the best when he was an apprentice for Jose Mourinho."

Listen to the full podcast with Antonio and Newcastle striker Callum Wilson on BBC Sounds

*This week's episode contains some strong language