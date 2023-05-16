O﻿li Price-Bates, The Fresh Arsenal podcast, external

Arsenal’s display against Brighton should act as an indicator to Edu and Mikel Arteta as to what this team still needs.

The Gunners have surpassed even the wildest dreams of fans back in August, but the reality is their performance in the first half of the season set a new standard and raised expectations. A few injuries and tired legs have meant those standards slipped, but Arteta will be desperate to build again and come back better in 2023-24.

You can see why Arsenal were so desperate to sign Moises Caicedo in January. Despite starting as a right-back on Sunday, he was brilliant in the duels against the Gunners, winning more than Jorginho, Granit Xhaka and Martin Odegaard ombined.

Arsenal need more depth in midfield and a player of the Ecuador international's quality, especially with the return of Champions League football. Caicedo and West Ham's Declan Rice should be top of the list.

A lack of back-ups similar in style to Oleksandr Zinchenko and William Saliba has also proven disruptive. These are two more areas Arteta is likely to want to strengthen in during what should be a busy summer for the club in terms of both incomings and outgoings.