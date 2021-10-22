Lawro's predictions: Southampton v Burnley
- Published
Mark Lawrenson takes on Elena Cole and Haydn Craven, stars of football drama Jamie Johnson, for the latest round of Premier League predictions.
Lawro's prediction: 2-1
Burnley are still waiting for their first league win of the season but Southampton got theirs against Leeds last week, which was big for them.
The Clarets put up a decent fight in their defeat at Manchester City but that is the least I expect from them. Goals seem hard to come by, which is a worry.
Southampton are hardly prolific themselves, but I think they will edge this one.
Elena's prediction: This one might be quite boring. 0-0
Haydn's prediction: I agree! 0-0
