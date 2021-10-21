Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti wants to bring Tottenham and Spain defender Sergio Reguilon back to the La Liga club by activating a buy-back clause in the deal which saw the Bernabeu outfit sell the 24-year-old to Spurs. (El Nacional, via Mirror), external

Meanwhile, Tottenham have joined a growing list of clubs - which includes Premier League rivals West Ham - in monitoring 27-year-old Genk striker Paul Onuachu. The Belgian club want £20m for the 6ft 7in Nigeria international. (Daily Mail), external

