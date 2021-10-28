Newcastle United have appointed Elliott Dickman as the new lead player development coach for the club's under-23 side.​

Dickman, 43, joins the Magpies after 20 years of coaching at Sunderland, overseeing the development of academy players such as Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson and Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

"This is a fantastic opportunity to help develop and support Newcastle's young players in their ambitions to reach first-team football," Dickman said following his appointment.

He will take charge of Newcastle U23s for the first time on Friday when they face Norwich City.