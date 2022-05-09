Everton destiny in their hands as Foxes falter again

Harry Poole, BBC Sport

Everton began last Sunday five points behind Leeds and Burnley but, roared on by the Goodison Park crowd, consecutive league wins for the first time since September mean Frank Lampard's side will have the chance to go four points clear of them at already-relegated Watford on Wednesday.

The visitors, who had taken just six points away from home all season, made a nervous start in defence but a stunning volley by Vitalii Mykolenko and Mason Holgate's header gave Frank Lampard's side their third win in five games.

Forced to chase the game, Leicester dominated for large periods in the second half - but they found England number one Jordan Pickford once again in inspired form.

Denied a place in the Europa Conference League final by Roma on Thursday, Leicester have been left to pursue a top-half finish as they attempt to end a disappointing league campaign on a positive note.

However, their winless run extended to seven in all competitions as Pickford prevented Nampalys Mendy's strike finding the top corner, before keeping out Harvey Barnes' low attempt among seven vital saves.

Defeat extends Leicester's winless Premier League run to five games and leaves Brendan Rodgers' side 14th in the table.