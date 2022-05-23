Arsenal 5-1 Everton: Pick of the stats

Arsenal have scored more goals against Everton (117) than any other side has scored against another in Premier League history, while the Gunners have won more games against the Toffees (35) than they have against any other opponent in the competition.

Arsenal in 2021-22 have become the first side in Premier League history to have two players score a penalty in a season aged younger than 21 (Gabriel Martinelli & Bukayo Saka).

Arsenal are unbeaten in their final league game in each of the last 17 seasons (W15 D2), winning the last 11 in a row, while Everton have lost their final league game in five of the last six seasons (D1), conceding at least three goals in each defeat.