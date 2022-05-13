Transfer news: Rice turns down eight-year contract worth £83m

West Ham will not hold further talks with midfielder Declan Rice until the summer transfer window has closed, after the 23-year-old turned down an eight-year contract worth £83m. (Sky Sports), external

Meanwhile, David Moyes wants to unite Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips, 26, with his England central midfielder partner Rice at London Stadium. (Sun), external

The Hammers retain an interesting in signing Manchester United's 29-year-old England attacking midfielder Jesse Lingard, who spent a season on loan with the club and is out of contract this summer. (90 Min), external

