United can be 'very predictable' - Stam

Eric ten Hag and his players after losing the Fa Cup finalGetty Images

Former Manchester United defender Jaap Stam believes the lack of depth and versatility in Erik ten Hag's squad will make narrowing the gap to rivals Manchester City a big challenge for the Dutchman moving forward.

United lost out 2-1 to City in the FA Cup final on Saturday, allowing their local rivals a shot at matching their Treble of 1999 when they face Inter Milan in the Champions League final next weekend.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, Stam said: "Certain players can make a step and get to a certain level but there are also players who are very straightforward in their way of playing.

"You're playing in a position, this is your job and that's the only thing that you can do."

Stam - who won an FA Cup, three Premier Leagues and the Champions League at Old Trafford - thinks United are limited by too many of the squad being one-dimensional.

"You become very predictable for the opposition in how you're going to be playing," he added.

"That's what Erik (ten Hag) - from what I have seen is - is trying to change.

"That's a difficult thing, especially because you need to invest a lot of money.

"Now, with the players that he has, he's assessing these players throughout the season, he's looking at them, their ability, their quality - finding a way of playing with these players he can can maybe make a difference.

"Sometimes you need to face oppositions like this and it becomes a different situation."

